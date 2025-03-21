Eid 2025 in India: When Will Eid-Ul-Fitr Be Celebrated This Year March 31 or April 1?

Hyderabad: The holy month of Ramadan, observed with devotion and fasting by Muslims around the world, is nearing its conclusion. With the end of Ramadan, the Islamic month of Shawwal begins, marked by the joyous celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr. This year in India, Ramadan began on March 2, and depending on the sighting of the moon, Eid is expected to fall on either March 31 or April 1.

In Islam, both the beginning and end of the month of Ramadan are determined by the sighting of the new moon. If the moon is sighted on the evening of March 30, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on March 31. However, if the moon is sighted a day later, on March 31, Eid will be celebrated on April 1.

Due to the 4-hour time difference between India and Saudi Arabia, Eid is typically celebrated a day later in India compared to Saudi Arabia. However, Kerala is an exception, where Eid is often celebrated in line with Saudi Arabia, resulting in an earlier celebration than the rest of the country.

Sweet Traditions of Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr is also popularly known as “Meethi Eid” (Sweet Eid) due to the tradition of preparing and sharing vermicelli (seviyan) and other sweet dishes. On this day, Muslims offer special Eid prayers, hug each other in brotherhood, and distribute sweets and gifts. An important aspect of Eid is the giving of charity (Zakat al-Fitr) to the poor and needy, ensuring everyone can partake in the joy of the festival.

As the last ten nights of Ramadan are underway, believers are engaged in extra prayers, supplications, and good deeds, eagerly waiting for the blessed night of Laylat-ul-Qadr and preparing for the festive day of Eid-ul-Fitr.