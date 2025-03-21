Ramzan Shopping Turns into a Nightmare: Six Injured in Charminar Arch Collapse

Hyderabad: At least six people, including four women, were injured when a small portion of the RCC slab roof of an arch at an old heritage shopping complex in Charminar collapsed on Thursday night. The incident occurred at the Machili Kaman area, a popular location known for its historical significance and bustling shopping activities, especially during the Ramzan festival.

RCC Slab Roof Collapse Injures Six at Charminar Heritage Shopping Complex

Hyderabad, India – At least six people, including four women, were injured when a small portion of the RCC slab roof of an arch at an old heritage shopping complex in Charminar collapsed on Thursday night. The incident occurred at the Machili Kaman area, a popular location known for its historical significance and bustling shopping activities, especially during the Ramzan festival.

Cause of Arch Collapse Still Unknown

Though the cause of the collapse remains unclear, authorities confirmed that all the injured individuals were at the site for Ramzan shopping, a common tradition during the holy month. The incident took place around 11 p.m., when the market was still busy with visitors and shoppers.

Injuries and Response

The victims suffered minor injuries and were quickly attended to by the Charminar police, who arrived at the scene and provided first aid. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported. Despite the incident, no formal complaint has been lodged with the police.

The heritage building, which is often crowded during the festival season, continues to draw attention from both locals and tourists. Authorities are yet to investigate the exact cause of the collapse and assess the safety of the structure.

Charminar Market Remains a Popular Destination During Ramzan

Charminar’s historical marketplace remains a significant hub for shopping during Ramzan, with many people visiting for special deals and cultural experiences. However, incidents like these raise concerns about the safety and upkeep of heritage buildings in busy commercial areas.

Stay tuned for further updates as authorities investigate the incident and ensure the safety of public spaces.