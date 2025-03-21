Sudden Weather Shift: Moderate Rains and Thunderstorms Forecast for Telangana

Hyderabad: The weather in Telangana has undergone a significant change, with temperatures cooling down due to the impact of a trough in the atmosphere. The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has predicted moderate rains in several parts of the state, and thunderstorms with thundershowers are expected over the next two days.

Thunderstorms and Hailstorm Warning

The Met department has forecasted thunderstorms and thundershowers in the northern and northeastern districts of Telangana, including areas like Jagtial, Nizamabad, and Adilabad. The weather system may also bring the possibility of hailstorms in some areas, posing a risk to crops. In addition, strong winds, with speeds ranging from 40 to 50 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, are expected to prevail across the region.

Temperature Drop Expected

Due to the ongoing weather system, temperatures in Telangana are expected to drop by up to two degrees Celsius. This sudden shift in weather conditions has already been felt in many parts of the state, with light to moderate rainfall recorded across districts, particularly on Thursday night.

Impact on Agriculture

Farmers in affected areas are at risk of significant crop losses due to the unseasonal rains and hailstorm warnings. Authorities are urging farmers to take necessary precautions to safeguard their crops.

Weather Forecast for Andhra Pradesh

In neighboring Andhra Pradesh, the Visakhapatnam Meteorological Centre has also forecasted moderate rains in several regions, with gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 km/h. Thunderstorms are expected to affect many places in the state as well.

Stay tuned for further updates and weather warnings from the meteorological department.