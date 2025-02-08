Who is Parvesh Verma? The Giant Slayer Who Defeated Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

New Delhi: BJP’s Parvesh Verma stunned political circles on Saturday by defeating AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in a fierce contest from the New Delhi seat. Verma won by a margin of 4,089 votes, securing 30,088 votes, while Kejriwal received 25,999 votes. Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit trailed far behind with just 4,568 votes.

Verma, 47, a two-time Member of Parliament (MP) from West Delhi, ran an energetic and strategic campaign, engaging with voters months before the election. Despite the early stage of his official candidacy, Verma ensured his presence across the constituency with an extensive door-to-door campaign, covering thousands of households.

A key player in the BJP, Parvesh Verma is now considered one of the frontrunners for the next chief minister of Delhi. The AAP had invested considerable resources in the New Delhi constituency, anticipating a tough battle. They also accused Verma of offering incentives to voters in a bid to swing the election in his favor.

Also Read: 8 Big Upsets for AAP in Delhi Elections Including Kejriwal, Sisodia, and Avadh Ojha

Parvesh Verma’s victory mirrors Kejriwal’s own historic triumph in 2013, when he unseated two-time Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. Known for his vocal and spirited nature, Verma publicly declared his intention to challenge Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat, eventually securing the win.

Born on November 7, 1977, Verma has been active in politics from a young age, joining the RSS as a Bal Swayamsewak in 1991. He later joined the BJP, where he rose to become a national executive member. Verma’s background includes serving as a Delhi BJP general secretary and winning the Lok Sabha elections from West Delhi in both 2015 and 2019 with overwhelming margins.

Verma is also dedicated to social causes through his father’s non-profit, “Rashtriya Swabhiman,” which focuses on initiatives like financial support for Kargil war martyrs’ families and disaster relief in Gujarat and Odisha.