Why Are Telangana’s Children Not Growing? Experts Reveal Alarming Trends

Hyderabad: In a shocking revelation, 33% of children under the age of 5 in Telangana are suffering from stunting, a key indicator of chronic malnutrition. Stunting—defined as low height for age—signals prolonged undernutrition and can impact a child’s physical and cognitive development for life.

Telangana Second Only to Karnataka Among Southern States

Among southern Indian states, Telangana ranks second in child stunting, only behind Karnataka (35%). In comparison, Kerala shows the lowest rate at 23%, followed by Tamil Nadu at 25% and Andhra Pradesh at 31%. These numbers were revealed in the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS).

What Causes Stunting in Children?

According to public health experts in Hyderabad, multiple interrelated factors contribute to high stunting rates in Telangana:

Inadequate food intake

Poor diet quality

Lack of exclusive breastfeeding

Maternal malnutrition

Recurrent infections in children

Poor sanitation and unsafe drinking water

Food insecurity in low-income communities

Stunting: A Long-Term National Crisis

As per NFHS data:

36% of children under 5 in India are stunted

19% are wasted (severely underweight for height, indicating acute malnutrition)

(severely underweight for height, indicating acute malnutrition) 32% are underweight

3% are overweight, indicating rising concerns about unbalanced nutrition at both ends of the spectrum

Experts Call for Urgent Nutrition and Health Interventions

Healthcare professionals stress the need for comprehensive strategies to combat child malnutrition. “Malnutrition, especially stunting, is not just about food but about poor sanitation, lack of maternal education, and recurring infections,” said a Hyderabad-based public health expert.

Immediate efforts are needed to improve maternal health, promote breastfeeding, and ensure access to clean water, proper sanitation, and nutrient-rich food to reduce stunting levels.