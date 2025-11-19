Why Did BRS Fail in the Jubilee Hills By-Election? Here’s What Party Cadre Revealed

Hyderabad: The BRS faced a setback in the Jubilee Hills by-election, which was held following the demise of its sitting MLA, Maganti Gopinath. Despite fielding his wife, Sunitha Gopinath, in hopes of retaining the seat through sympathy votes, the party failed to convince the electorate, who ultimately favoured the Congress candidate.

In the aftermath of the defeat, BRS leaders and cadre of the Jubilee Hills constituency convened a review meeting to analyse the reasons behind the loss. Senior leaders, including former ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao, attended the meeting and sought firsthand feedback from party workers.

During the discussion, several workers openly expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of their own leadership. Some alleged that a few BRS leaders behaved timidly during the campaign, weakening the party’s prospects. Others pointed out that poor coordination between local leaders and those brought in from other districts further hurt the campaign’s effectiveness.

Party workers also admitted that the Jubilee Hills leadership did not take the bypoll seriously and failed to deploy adequate second-line leaders. They noted that BRS struggled to match the Congress party’s poll management, which ultimately played a significant role in the by-election outcome.