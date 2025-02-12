Why ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ Makers Chose Mawra Hocane Over an Indian Star

The makers of the 2016 romantic drama Sanam Teri Kasam have revealed the reasons behind casting Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane in the lead role, over an Indian star. Directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru recently shared in an exclusive interview with IANS that their casting decision was solely based on Hocane’s exceptional talent and ability to bring the character of Saru to life.

Mawra Hocane’s Perfect Fit for the Role of Saru

Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru explained that while the film’s casting process was thorough, their main focus was to find the actor who could truly embody the essence of the character, rather than considering nationality. The filmmakers emphasized that Mawra Hocane’s performance and her suitability for the role made her the perfect choice.

Box Office Success of ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ Re-Release

Sanam Teri Kasam was re-released in theaters on February 7, and it saw an impressive box office performance. The film opened at Rs 4.25 crore on its first day and saw a significant increase in earnings, jumping to Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 6 crore on Sunday. The movie, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, has proven its lasting appeal and is gaining recognition for its emotional depth and compelling love story.

A Love Story with Deep Indian Roots

Vinay Sapru, who co-wrote and co-directed Sanam Teri Kasam with Radhika Rao, discussed the inspiration behind the film’s story. He explained that the plot, rooted in Indian values and traditions, is a unique love story bound by a curse. Rather than following the typical love story tropes involving class differences or parental opposition, the filmmakers drew inspiration from Shiv Puran to create a meaningful narrative.

Sapru added that despite doubts over whether today’s youth would connect with a traditional love story, they believed in the emotional depth and cultural roots of the film. This strong foundation is what allowed the movie to stand the test of time and remain relevant to audiences.

Why ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ Makers Chose Mawra Hocane Over an Indian Star

Re-Release Brings Historic Recognition

Also Read: DMK Likely to Nominate Kamal Haasan for Rajya Sabha Seat

The director duo expressed their excitement over Sanam Teri Kasam’s re-release in theaters, stating, “We are thrilled to see one of our cherished films make a historic return to the box office.” They thanked the audience for their continued support and shared that the film had finally received the recognition it truly deserved. The film’s re-release marks a new chapter in its journey, bringing it closer to the hearts of new and old fans alike.