Wife Serves Poisoned Coffee to Husband Over Marital Dispute, Family Alleges Murder Attempt

A woman named Pinky Sharma alias Shanno has been accused of attempting to kill her husband, Anuj Kumar, by allegedly mixing mosquito repellent in his coffee. The incident occurred on March 25 in Bhangela village, falling under the jurisdiction of the Khatauli police station in Muzaffarnagar district.

According to Khatauli DSP Ramashish Yadav, police received a tip-off from the village stating that Pinky had poisoned her husband. Preliminary investigation revealed that the couple had been facing ongoing marital discord since their wedding two years ago.

Anuj Kumar is currently admitted to the ICU at a hospital, where doctors confirmed that he had consumed mosquito repellent, which had been mixed into his coffee. His condition remains critical.

Anuj’s family has lodged a formal complaint against Pinky. His sister, Meenakshi Sharma, alleged that Pinky was in a relationship with someone else even before the marriage and that disputes had started as early as the wedding day.

“Two months after their marriage, my brother discovered her affair. When he confronted her, she left for her parent’s house. Later, despite his reluctance, she returned after filing a case in Mahila Ashram,” Meenakshi said.

She further claimed that on March 25, Pinky served poisoned coffee to Anuj and did not even visit the hospital afterward. “She tried to kill my brother and must be punished,” Meenakshi added.

The police have initiated an investigation and are looking into the family’s claims and medical reports. No arrests have been made yet.