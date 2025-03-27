Watch: 24-Year-Old Woman Attacks Stepfather After Two Years of Sexual Abuse

Palghar (Maharashtra): In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman from Palghar took the law into her own hands by attacking her stepfather, Ramesh Bharati, after allegedly enduring two years of continuous sexual abuse. The woman reportedly severed his genitals and inflicted knife wounds on his neck and face in a dramatic act of retaliation.

Abuse Allegations and Retaliation

According to police reports, the girl had been living with her mother and stepfather following the death of her biological father. Over time, her stepfather allegedly began showing inappropriate interest in her and subjected her to repeated sexual assault.

In a video that surfaced after the assault, the girl emotionally recounted the atrocities she faced at the hands of Ramesh Bharati. She said the latest incident occurred when he again tried to force himself on her.

To execute her plan, she reportedly suggested to Bharati that they engage in sexual activity with him blindfolded — a suggestion he agreed to without hesitation. Once he was blindfolded, the woman launched a frenzied knife attack, severing his private parts and slashing his neck and face.

Public Confrontation and Arrest

Despite his injuries, Bharati managed to flee the house. However, the woman chased him down the road and attacked him again in front of bystanders. A crowd quickly gathered at the scene, shocked by the unfolding events.

The woman, still holding the knife, told people nearby that her actions were a response to the prolonged sexual abuse she had suffered. Onlookers tried to calm her down and convinced her to drop the weapon. Eventually, she threw away the knife and was taken into custody by the police.

Investigation Underway

Police officials have confirmed that an investigation is underway. Ramesh Bharati was rushed to a hospital and is reportedly in critical condition. Authorities are verifying the woman’s claims of repeated sexual assault and reviewing medical and forensic evidence.

The incident has sparked widespread public debate on the trauma faced by abuse survivors and the lack of timely intervention. Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.