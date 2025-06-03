Will ₹500 Notes Be Out of Circulation by March 2026? What’s Really Going On?

A video circulating on YouTube, allegedly from a news channel, has sparked widespread misinformation claiming that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will phase out ₹500 currency notes by March 2026. The video falsely asserts that the ₹500 notes currently in circulation will be discontinued in a phased manner.

Government Denies Rumours, Issues Clarification

The Government of India has categorically denied these claims. The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit issued a statement on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), urging citizens not to believe or spread such baseless rumours.

“RBI has made no such announcement. ₹500 currency notes are not being withdrawn and continue to be legal tender,” clarified the official post.

Public Urged to Verify Before Sharing News

Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and verify news from official sources before forwarding or acting upon it. The PIB Fact Check team emphasized that such fake news can cause unnecessary panic and confusion.

“Do not fall for such fake messages. Always cross-check with official announcements from RBI or the Government,” the advisory stated.

₹500 Notes Remain Valid and Legal

As of now, there are no plans to discontinue ₹500 denomination notes. The RBI has not issued any notice or update indicating such a move. All ₹500 notes currently in circulation are valid and can be used without concern.