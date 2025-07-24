Sports

Winning in England is always a challenge: Sachin Tendulkar on India Women’s triumphs in ODI, T20I series

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has complimented the Indian Women's team for winning both the T20I and ODI series on their recent tour of England and said winning in England is always a challenge. 

24 July 2025 - 13:03
Mumbai: Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar has complimented the Indian Women’s team for winning both the T20I and ODI series on their recent tour of England and said winning in England is always a challenge. 

India Women won the T20I series 3-2 and then emerged 2-1 winners in the ODI series with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur striking a century in the third and final match.

With the team winning both the series in England for the first time, Tendulkar has shared his thoughts on their successful tour of England in the India Cricket Community on Reddit.

“Winning in England is always a challenge, and doing it across both T20Is and ODIs speaks volumes about the team’s preparation and mindset,” said Tendulkar in his post on Reddit.

He also noted the performance of the most experienced batters — Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, as both of them struck hundreds at opposite ends of the series.

“Smriti’s hundred in the first T20I set the tone early in the tour. Harmanpreet’s century in the final ODI built on that momentum. Kranti followed it up beautifully with the ball, picking up six wickets in a pressure situation. Others played their part too, stepping up in key moments across both series,” said Tendulkar.

The former India captain and the legendary batter said the team will gain a lot of confidence from these performances with the World Cups in the two formats up ahead.

“These performances will give the team a lot of confidence going forward. With two World Cups on the horizon, this will be vital for the belief it builds. Well played, Team India,” wrote Sachin Tendulkar in his post.

