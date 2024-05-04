Crime

Woman throws acid on boyfriend; booked

A case has been registered against a woman for allegedly throwing acid on her 29-year-old boyfriend and injuring him after a fight in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Saturday.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Woman throws acid on boyfriend; booked
Woman throws acid on boyfriend; booked

Nagpur: A case has been registered against a woman for allegedly throwing acid on her 29-year-old boyfriend and injuring him after a fight in Maharashtra’s Nagpur city, police said on Saturday.

Related Stories
Car drags bikers for 3 km on busy Nagpur road, survivors admitted to hospital
BJP leader Sana Khan was brutally murdered by her Hindu husband
Three ‘missing’ UP minors found dead after 30 hours in locked SUV in Nagpur
Average of 70 girls go missing every day in Maha: Rupali Chakankar
Maha: 3 Naxals killed in encounter in Gadchiroli

Based on a complaint, the police on Friday registered a case against the accused woman and two others involved in the attack that took place on April 25, an official from Kalamna police station said.

The victim, Ganesh Laxman Bhoyer (29), sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

Bhoyer was in a live-in relationship with the accused woman. But the relationship turned sour due to the victim’s alcohol addiction and disagreements about the woman’s friends visiting their place, the official said.

On April 25, the accused, accompanied by two of her friends, threw acid on Bhoyer at Kalmana market and fled the scene, he said.

No arrest has been made in the case so far, the official said.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button