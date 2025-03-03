Working for inclusive, developed Maharashtra: Governor highlights Fadnavis govt’s initiatives

Maharashtra: A Leading Industrial State

Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, in his joint address to both Houses of the state Legislature, emphasized Maharashtra’s position as a preferred destination for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). The state contributes over 14% to the national GDP, making it one of India’s top industrial hubs.

Investment Boost: MoUs Worth Rs 15.72 Lakh Crore Signed

During the World Economic Forum in Davos (January 2025), the Maharashtra government signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 15.72 lakh crore with 63 national and international companies. This initiative is expected to generate more than 15 lakh job opportunities in the state.

Additionally, to attract investments and foster industrial growth, the government has planned an Investment Promotion Subsidy of approximately Rs 5,000 crore for various industries.

Expansion of Industrial and Logistics Parks

To support industrialization, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has decided to allot 3,500 acres of industrial plots, with 10,000 acres set aside for future industrial purposes.

The government will develop 10 Integrated Industrial Parks and Logistics Parks to enhance supply chain efficiency and create a world-class business ecosystem.

Maharashtra Technical Textiles Mission Launched

Maharashtra became the first Indian state to launch the Technical Textiles Mission, aligned with the National Technical Textiles Mission. This initiative aims to strengthen and expand the state’s textile sector, reinforcing its leadership in the industry.

Infrastructure Development: Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway

The government has approved the Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway, a Rs 86,300 crore project. Despite opposition from farmers due to concerns about agricultural impact, the government plans to complete the expressway by taking all stakeholders into confidence.

The expressway will connect major religious and pilgrimage sites, reducing travel time and boosting economic growth.

Road Development and Digital Toll Collection

Under the Public Works Department’s initiative, the government plans to construct 7,480 km of cement concrete roads to improve connectivity and enhance durability.

From April 1, 2025, FASTag will be the only mode of toll collection across all toll plazas in the state, reducing congestion and promoting digital transactions.

Public Transport: PM E-Bus Seva Yojana

Under the Centrally Sponsored PM E-Bus Seva Yojana, Maharashtra has received approval for 1,290 electric buses in 20 Municipal Corporations. Financial aid will be provided to develop bus depots for improved urban transport.

Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy 2025

The state will roll out a new EV policy from April 1, 2025, with incentives for electric vehicle buyers and a vehicle scrappage policy. This initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable mobility.

Energy Projects: Rs 2.95 Lakh Crore Investment in Power Sector

To improve grid stability and energy storage, the Maharashtra government has signed MoUs with 13 agencies under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) for 38 Pumped Storage Projects.

These projects will generate 55,970 megawatts of power, attracting an investment of Rs 2.95 lakh crore and creating over 90,000 jobs.

Solar Energy for Agriculture: Magel Tyala Saur Pump Yojana

Maharashtra is advancing towards solar-powered agriculture with the installation of 3,12,000 solar pumps under the Magel Tyala Saur Pump Yojana. Over five years, 10 lakh solar pumps will be provided to farmers.

Under the PM-KUSUM and Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana, Maharashtra aims to become the first Indian state to solarize all agricultural feeders.

Agristack: Digital Public Infrastructure for Agriculture

The Agristack initiative will enable the efficient delivery of agricultural schemes through digital services. More than 95 lakh farmers have been identified as beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sanman Yojana, and 87 lakh farmers have received Kisan Credit Cards.

Empowering Women: Lakhpati Didi Initiative

The Lakhpati Didi Initiative aims to boost women’s household income. So far, 17 lakh women have raised their earnings to Rs 1 lakh or more. The target is to empower 26 lakh rural women by 2024-25.

Implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020

Maharashtra is actively implementing the National Education Policy 2020 with financial provisions to enhance educational standards across the state.

To commemorate 75 years of the Indian Constitution, the government launched the Ghar Ghar Constitution Programme to raise awareness of constitutional rights and duties.

Classical Language Status for Marathi

Following the Centre’s decision to grant Classical Language status to Marathi, the state will initiate programs such as:

Classical Marathi Language Day & Week

Honoring Distinguished Researchers

A Documentary on Marathi Language History

Establishing a Center of Excellence & Translation Academy

Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Dispute Resolution

The Maharashtra government is committed to resolving the border dispute with Karnataka and has appointed expert legal representatives to present its case before the Supreme Court.

To support Marathi-speaking citizens in border areas, the government is implementing education, healthcare, and welfare schemes.