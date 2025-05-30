World No Tobacco Day 2025: National Conference in Hyderabad Highlights Dangers of Tobacco Use

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day 2025, a national-level health awareness conference was held in Hyderabad with a strong message to protect youth and society from the dangers of tobacco addiction. The event was organized by Bliss Burg Future of Hope and the Telangana Citizen Council at a prominent city hotel.

Dundra Kumaraswamy Calls for United Fight Against Tobacco

Prominent social activist and National BC Dal President Dundra Kumaraswamy attended the event as the chief guest. In his address, he emphasized the severe health risks associated with tobacco, stating, “Tobacco destroys not just the individual, but entire families and communities. Second-hand smoke alone leads to illnesses such as asthma, pneumonia, lung cancer, and heart disease.” He urged collective efforts to eliminate tobacco use and called the conference a step towards a healthier future.

WHO Statistics Paint a Grim Picture

The conference highlighted alarming data from the World Health Organization (WHO), revealing that tobacco kills around 8 million people globally each year—including 1.2 million due to second-hand smoke. In India alone, approximately 27.5 crore people use tobacco, making it one of the top nations affected by this epidemic.

Exposing Deceptive Tobacco Industry Tactics

A key focus of the conference was to expose how the tobacco industry targets youth through deceptive advertising and flavored products. Speakers warned about the growing popularity of gutka, pan masala, and cigarettes among teenagers and stressed the urgent need for awareness campaigns in schools and colleges.

Voices of Support from Health Experts and Activists

Guest of honour Dr Viinay Sarikonda, along with other noted participants such as Hemanth and Ramadevi, lent their voices to the anti-tobacco movement. The event encouraged individuals, particularly the younger generation, to take a pledge against tobacco and spread awareness in their communities.

A Step Toward a Tobacco-Free Society

The conference concluded with a call for sustained public health campaigns and community involvement to counter the tobacco menace. Organizers emphasized that changing mindsets and educating people were key to paving a healthier path forward.