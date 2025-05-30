Covid with a Twist: New Symptoms Emerge Amid Monsoon Health Crisis in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As Hyderabad transitions from summer into the monsoon season, health experts are raising red flags about a surge in seasonal illnesses—including Covid-19, dengue, chikungunya, influenza, typhoid, and other respiratory infections. The convergence of changing weather and emerging infections is being seen as a “perfect storm” by public health officials.

Hospitals See Spike in Flu and Viral Fever Cases

Outpatient wings of Gandhi Hospital, Fever Hospital, Osmania General Hospital, and several Basthi Dawakhanas have started witnessing a rise in patients with viral fevers, flu, and cold symptoms in the last 24 hours. Local private clinics and nursing homes are also reporting an uptick in cases.

Doctors warn that fluctuating temperatures during seasonal change weaken the body’s immunity, making it more susceptible to infections. “This is the time when viral infections like Covid-19 resurface,” said Dr. B Ravinder Nayak, Director of Public Health (DPH), Telangana.

Dengue and Chikungunya: Risks Still Real

Despite some claims that dengue and chikungunya might reduce this year due to last year’s surge, officials caution that historical trends show outbreaks can happen in consecutive years.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito, the carrier of dengue and chikungunya, thrives during the monsoon in stagnant water around homes. Public health officials are urging citizens to eliminate breeding spots by observing ‘Dry Day’ every Friday.

Unique Covid-19 Symptoms Observed

The current Covid-19 wave is displaying unusual symptoms like laryngitis, change in voice, hoarseness, and even skin rashes (urticaria). These symptoms are lasting longer than regular flu, health officials noted.

Typical signs among Covid-19 patients include:

Prolonged fever

Fatigue and body pain

Throat pain and irritation

Laryngitis and hoarseness

Itchy skin rashes

Doctors advise wearing masks in enclosed spaces and avoiding close contact with infected individuals.

Health Advisory by Telangana DPH

For Dengue & Chikungunya:

Use mosquito repellents and nets

Maintain clean surroundings and drains

Cover water tanks and septic tanks

Observe Dry Day weekly to eliminate stagnant water

For Gastroenteritis, Jaundice & Typhoid:

Drink boiled or filtered water

Wash hands frequently

Avoid outside/stale food

For Influenza & Viral Fevers:

Avoid handshakes, especially when ill

Use hand sanitizers and tissues

Visit nearby health centers if symptoms persist

A Call for Vigilance

As the city faces a cocktail of health threats, officials are calling for increased public cooperation and awareness to reduce the strain on the healthcare system. Regular hygiene, responsible behavior, and early medical consultation can help prevent a larger health crisis.