Elevated Corridor on NH-44 in Secunderabad Set to Ease Traffic Congestion

Hyderabad: The much-awaited elevated corridor on National Highway 44 (NH-44) between Paradise Junction and Dairy Farm Road, towards Suchitra Junction in Secunderabad Cantonment, is moving ahead at a fast pace. This infrastructure project aims to significantly reduce traffic congestion on one of the busiest stretches in Hyderabad.

Foundation Stone Laid and Tender Finalized

The foundation stone for the elevated corridor under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) was laid in 2024. Recently, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) finalized the tenders for the project, and work is expected to begin by mid-June 2025. The project has an estimated cost of Rs 652 crore and is slated for completion within 36 months.

Land Acquisition and Defence Clearance Underway

According to HMDA Chief Engineer B Ravinder, the process of transferring Defence land required for the corridor is in advanced stages. Land acquisition involving civilian and government agencies in Secunderabad Cantonment is also progressing swiftly.

The Ministry of Defence has approved the construction of two elevated corridors—NH-44 and State Highway 01 in Secunderabad Cantonment—in March 2024. However, before the commencement of earth excavation, HMDA must obtain a No Objection Certificate (NoC) from Civil Aviation due to the project’s proximity to Begumpet Airport and comply with safety norms such as providing view cutters.

Features of the Elevated Corridor and Underpass

The elevated corridor will be six lanes wide, spanning a total length of 5.40 kilometers, with 3.05 kilometers on an elevated structure. Entry and exit ramps will be constructed to ensure smooth traffic flow. Additionally, a 600-meter-long underpass will be built near Anna Nagar Junction close to the Begumpet Airport stretch, following guidelines set by the Defence Ministry.

The corridor’s width will be 60 meters, divided equally with 30 meters on each side from the centerline. Approximately 251 private structures along NH-44 will be affected due to the project, as per a Secunderabad Cantonment Board resolution passed in August 2024.

Traffic Relief and Reduced Travel Time

Currently, over two lakh vehicles pass daily between Paradise Circle and Dairy Farm Road via Bowenpally X Roads. Traffic congestion, especially at Tadbun Junction and Bowenpally X Roads, has been a major concern for commuters.

The elevated corridor and underpass are expected to drastically ease traffic snarls, saving valuable travel time. Presently, the commute between Paradise Circle and Dairy Farm takes 45 to 60 minutes; this is expected to reduce to approximately 30 minutes after project completion, according to a senior traffic official at Bowenpally X Roads.