Vijay Deverakonda Honoured with Kantha Rao Memorial Award at Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2025

Chennai: Actor Vijay Deverakonda expressed his heartfelt gratitude after receiving the Kantha Rao Memorial Award at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2025. Taking to his X timeline, he thanked the Government of Telangana, the jury, and everyone who believed in him. Vijay described the recognition, named after the legendary “Nata Prapoorna Kantha Rao,” as deeply humbling.

‘Pelli Choopulu’ Recognised as Second Best Film of 2016

Vijay also expressed happiness that his breakthrough film Pelli Choopulu was selected as the second best film of 2016. He acknowledged the support of his fans, family, directors, and team, dedicating the award to all who have been part of his journey.

Gaddar Telangana Film Awards Revived After 14 Years

The Telangana state government instituted the film awards in the memory of revolutionary poet and balladeer Gaddar, who passed away in 2023. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had announced last year the revival of the Nandi Awards, renamed to honour Gaddar.

Other Notable Winners at Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2025

Kalki 2898 AD won the Best Feature Film Award.

Allu Arjun received Best Leading Actor for Pushpa-2.

Nivetha Thomas was adjudged Best Leading Actress for 35-Chinna Katha Kadu.

S J Surya won Best Supporting Actor for Saripoda Sanivaram.

Saranya Pradeep received Best Supporting Actress for Ambajipeta Marrige Band.

Nag Ashwin Singi Reddy bagged Best Director for Kalki 2898 AD.

Bheems Ceciroleo was named Best Music Director for Razakar.

The awards mark a significant milestone in Telugu cinema with the revival of the prestigious honours after more than a decade.