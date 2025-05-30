Raja Singh’s Explosive Remarks Spark Controversy in Telangana BJP

Hyderabad: Firebrand BJP MLA from Goshamahal, Raja Singh, has once again sparked a political controversy with his sensational remarks targeting his own party members. Singh alleged that several Telangana BJP leaders have repeatedly colluded with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) during elections for the lure of “big packages.”

BJP Leaders Accused of Collusion with BRS

Raja Singh, known for his outspoken nature, claimed that in every election, some BJP leaders sided with BRS for financial or political gains. His explosive comments have ignited heated debates within the BJP and among political opponents in Telangana.

‘The War Has Begun Against Me’: Raja Singh

In a fresh press note released today, Raja Singh alleged that a targeted war has been launched against him within his own party. “All the thieves have united against me. The war against me started from Karimnagar,” he stated, hinting at internal sabotage.

BRS-BJP Merger Talk Behind the Attacks?

Singh linked the social media campaign targeting him to his past support for comments made by BRS leader K. Kavitha, who once proposed a potential merger of BRS into BJP. “Just because I acknowledged her statement, a coordinated attack has been launched against me,” he said.

Internal Rift in BJP Deepens Ahead of Telangana Elections

The latest episode highlights the growing internal rift within Telangana BJP. Singh’s continuous attacks on party leadership and allegations of secret ties with BRS raise questions about unity within the saffron party, especially ahead of key political battles in the state.