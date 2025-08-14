Yellow alerts continue for Mumbai

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has maintained a yellow alert for Mumbai until August 17, which witnessed heavy rain on Thursday, due to overnight rainfall in the majority of the areas in the city and the suburbs.



The continuous rainfall resulted in slowing traffic on several key routes and raising concerns over possible waterlogging in low-lying areas.



According to a solo weather forecast today, the weather in BKC, Worli, Bandra, and other parts of Mumbai will remain rainy from 7 am.

It shared the analysis on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “#MumbaiRains Alerts | 7 AM Borivali, Malad, Kandivali, Goregaon, Andheri, Andheri-Ghatkopar, Mulund, Thane: consistently moderate/heavy rain showers Bandra, Dadar, Worli, BKC, Chembur, Kurla: Heavy rains next hour Rest of South Mumbai: Dry except few passing showers.”



Meanwhile an Orange alert has also been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri, the ghats of Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara districts for August 16 and 17, indicating the likelihood of very heavy rainfall in these areas.