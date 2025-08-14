Hajj 2026: 8,530 from Kerala selected in Lottery Draw

Thiruvananthapuram: The draw to select those eligible for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage from among the applicants was conducted at the Central Hajj Committee office in Mumbai, with Kerala being allotted 8,530 seats.



As Saudi Arabia has not yet officially announced the Hajj quota, the draw was conducted based on an estimated one lakh seats for the whole of India.



Under the Hajj policy, the first priority category — applicants aged 65 years or above — included all who applied in this group, and they have all been selected.



In the second priority category — women-only groups aged between 45 and 65 years — out of 3,620 applicants, all except 58 have been selected. The waiting list order for the remaining applicants has also been decided through the draw.

In the waiting list, applicants in the “without Mahram” category will receive first preference, followed by “General B – Backlog” (those who did not get a chance in 2025) and then the General category. Applicants already on the 2025 waiting list have not been considered this time.



Details of the draw will be available on the Hajj Committee website, searchable using the applicants’ cover numbers. Further instructions for the selected pilgrims will also be provided on the website.



Selected applicants must pay the first instalment of Rs 1,52,300 by August 20. Payments can be made at the State Bank of India or Union Bank of India using the payment slip with the bank reference number specific to each cover, or online.

The payment receipt, medical screening and fitness certificate, and other required documents must be submitted to the State Hajj Committee within the time specified by the Central Hajj Committee.



Failure to make the payment within the stipulated time will result in the automatic cancellation of the selection without further notice, and the seat will be allotted to applicants on the waiting list in order of priority.



Selected applicants can avail the assistance of the State Hajj Committee’s official Hajj trainers available in all 14 districts.



For guidance, applicants may contact the official Hajj trainers at 0483-2710717, 0483-2717572, or 8281211786. District-level training organisers are also available via WhatsApp.



Thiruvananthapuram (Muhammad Yusuf – 9895648856), Kollam (Nizamuddin E – 9496466649), Pathanamthitta (Naser M – 9495661510), Alappuzha (Muhammad Jifri C.A. – 9495188038), Kottayam (Shihab P.A. – 9447548580), Idukki (Ajims K.A. – 9446922179), Ernakulam (Navas C.M. – 9446206313), Thrissur (Dr. Sunil Fahad – 9447136313), Palakkad (Jafar K.P. – 9400815202), Malappuram (Muhammad Raouf U. – 9656206178, 9446631366, 9846738287), Kozhikode (Noufal Mangad – 8606586268, 9495636426), Wayanad (Jamaluddin K – 9961083361), Kannur (Nisar M.T. – 8281586137), Kasaragod (Muhammad Saleem K.A. – 9446736276).