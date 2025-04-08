Yemen’s Houthis Claim Drone Strike on Tel Aviv, Attack US Warships in the Red Sea

Sanaa

The Houthi rebel group in Yemen has claimed responsibility for a series of significant military operations, including a drone strike on a “military target” in Tel Aviv, Israel, and the launch of cruise missiles at two US warships in the Red Sea. This comes amid ongoing tensions between the Houthis and the United States.

Houthi Group Claims Drone Attack on Tel Aviv and Missile Strike on US Warships

In a televised statement, Yahya Sarea, the military spokesperson for the Houthis, confirmed that the group carried out the attacks. “We carried out an operation against a military target in Tel Aviv using a Jaffa drone,” Sarea said during the broadcast on Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

In addition to the drone strike in Tel Aviv, the Houthis claimed responsibility for a simultaneous assault on two US Navy destroyers in the Red Sea. The strike involved several cruise missiles and drones, a move that the group referred to as retaliation for US military actions against Yemen.

Retaliation for US Airstrikes in Yemen

Sarea explained that the Houthi attacks were a direct response to recent US airstrikes on Yemen, particularly the deadly attack on a house in Sanaa on Sunday night, which killed at least four individuals and injured more than 20 others, including 11 women and children.

The Houthis have been vocal in their criticism of the US’s involvement in Yemen, accusing the United States of supporting aggression against the Yemeni people. Sarea emphasized that these strikes would not deter the group from continuing to support the Palestinian cause, vowing that their military operations would persist until Israel halts its offensive on Gaza and lifts the siege on the enclave.

Escalating Tensions Between the Houthis and the United States

The recent flare-up follows a series of escalating tensions between the Houthi group and the United States since mid-March 2025. The US military resumed airstrikes on Houthi positions, aiming to prevent the group from disrupting shipping lanes and commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

The Houthis, who have aligned themselves with the Palestinian cause, have repeatedly stated that their military actions are meant to pressure both the US and Israel to end the siege on Gaza and cease hostilities against the Palestinian people.

Regional Implications of the Attacks

These developments add to the already volatile situation in the Middle East. The attack on Israeli and American military assets demonstrates the growing complexity of regional alliances and conflicts. The Houthis’ involvement in this multi-front conflict, particularly their targeting of Israel and the US, further escalates tensions in the broader geopolitical landscape.

The international community is closely monitoring the situation, with fears that the conflict could have broader consequences for stability in the region, particularly in Yemen and Gaza.



The Houthi group’s recent military actions have heightened tensions in the Middle East, with the strikes on Tel Aviv and US warships in the Red Sea serving as a bold statement against US and Israeli actions in the region. As the conflict continues to unfold, the world awaits further developments and potential diplomatic responses to this volatile situation.