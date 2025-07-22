Yemen’s Houthis claim fresh drone attacks on multiple targets in Israel

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi armed group claimed that it had launched five drone attacks targeting “military and vital” sites in Israel.

In a televised statement broadcast by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the targets included Ben Gurion Airport, “a military target” in Tel Aviv, Eilat port, Ramon Airport, and a “vital target” in the Ashdod area.

“The operation was successful,” he claimed without providing evidence, saying the attacks were carried out in support of Palestinians in Gaza and in response to Israeli airstrikes on Yemen’s Hodeidah port earlier on Monday.

Sarea also vowed for continued attacks against Israel until what he said “aggression on Gaza stops and blockade on Palestinians is lifted.”

There were no immediate comments from Israel regarding Houthis’ alledged attacks, Xinhua news agency reported

This came a few hours after the Israeli airstrikes on Hodeidah port in northwestern Yemen.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces said the strikes targeted and dismantled military infrastructure, including engineering equipment used to rebuild port facilities, fuel containers, vessels involved in hostile maritime activity, and other Houthi assets.

The strikes rocked the city, with fire and smoke that could be seen several miles from the port, local residents told Xinhua over the phone.

The Houthi authorities have yet to report casualties.

The Houthi armed group, which controls much of northern Yemen, including Hodeidah port and the capital Sanaa, has been launching attacks against Israeli targets since November 2023 to show solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza.