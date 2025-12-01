Young Couple Found Dead in Kothur Municipality; Police Suspect Murder-Suicide Angle

A shocking incident took place in Kothur Municipality under Shadnagar division, where a young couple was found dead in what initially appeared to be a suicide case. Police, however, are now exploring the possibility of murder followed by suicide, based on the crime scene details.

Father Breaks Open Door After No Response From Inside

According to police, Navneet, a native of Bihar, works as a lorry driver in a local industry. Around afternoon, he returned home for lunch. When he knocked repeatedly, there was no response from inside the house.

Growing suspicious, he forcefully broke open the door, only to find a horrifying sight.

Woman Found Dead on Floor, Man Found Hanging

Inside the house, police found his younger daughter Anamika lying dead on the floor, while an unidentified young man was discovered hanging from the ceiling.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the young woman and the man, identified as Dhanunjay, had been working as labourers at a nearby biscuit industry for some time.

Police Suspect Possible Murder Before Suicide

According to Shamshabad ACP Srikanth Goud, the position of the bodies suggests that the woman may have been killed first, and the man could have taken his own life later. The exact sequence of events will be confirmed after the post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and started a detailed investigation.

Bodies Shifted to Shadnagar Government Hospital

Both bodies were shifted to Shadnagar Government Hospital for post-mortem. Officers are also verifying the relationship between the two deceased individuals and checking CCTV footage and phone records to understand what led to the tragic incident.

ACP Srikanth Goud Confirms Case Registered and Probe Underway

ACP Srikanth Goud stated that all angles, including relationship issues, personal conflicts and possible foul play, are being examined. A full report will be released after forensic and post-mortem findings.