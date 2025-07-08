Hyderabad Tragedy: Youth Electrocuted While Fixing Flex Banner in Kukatpally

Hyderabad – A tragic incident occurred in Bhagyanagar Colony under the Kukatpally Police Station limits, where a young man lost his life due to an electric shock while fixing a banner for Guru Purnima celebrations.

Fatal Shock During Festive Preparations

The victim, identified as John, was installing a flex banner of Sai Baba temple at the entrance arch (kamaan) of Bhagyanagar Colony. As part of the Guru Purnima festivities, decorative arrangements were being made when John came into contact with a live electric wire.

He was electrocuted instantly and died on the spot, collapsing atop the arch.

Short Circuit Sparks Fire Nearby

The electric shock also reportedly triggered a short circuit in a nearby bar, resulting in flames breaking out within the premises. However, the bar staff acted quickly and managed to extinguish the fire, preventing further damage or injuries.

Police Begin Investigation

Kukatpally police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Preliminary reports suggest improper insulation or exposed live wires may have caused the accident.

Negligence Alleged in Safety Measures

Locals expressed shock over the incident and have demanded accountability. Many alleged that the lack of safety precautions during banner installation led to the fatality.

The tragedy has cast a shadow over the Guru Purnima celebrations in the area.