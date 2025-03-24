YS Jagan Visits Farmers: Former CM Offers Support Amid Crop Losses

Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Tathireddipalle in YSR district this morning to assess the damage caused to banana plantations by unseasonal rains. During his visit, he interacted with the affected farmers and gained firsthand insight into the losses they have incurred.

The unseasonal rains that hit the region yesterday have resulted in significant crop damage, with nearly 4,000 acres of banana crops being affected in YSR district alone. In the Lingala mandal, approximately 2,000 acres of crops were devastated.

Speaking to the media, YS Jagan emphasized the urgent need for government intervention to support the farmers who have suffered due to the unexpected weather conditions. He called on the state government to provide input subsidies and compensation to the affected farmers.

YS Jagan also assured the farmers that if the government fails to provide adequate support, they will continue to fight for the rights and welfare of the agricultural community.

The former Chief Minister’s visit and statements highlight the growing concern about the adverse effects of climate change on farming communities in the state. As the region grapples with the aftermath of unseasonal rains, the demand for immediate relief and compensation grows louder.