Andhra Pradesh Shocker: YSRCP Leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi Arrested in Hyderabad

YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi was arrested in Hyderabad on Thursday by the Andhra Pradesh Police in connection with an attack on the TDP’s Gannavaram office during the previous YSRCP regime.

Fouzia Farhana13 February 2025 - 14:26
Amaravati/Hyderabad: YSRCP leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi was arrested in Hyderabad on Thursday by the Andhra Pradesh Police in connection with an attack on the TDP’s Gannavaram office during the previous YSRCP regime.

Arrest Notice Served to Vallabhaneni Vamsi

An arrest notice was issued to the former Gannavaram MLA by an officer with the additional DCP rank. Vamsi was apprehended from a luxury apartment complex located in Rayadurgam, Hyderabad, according to police sources.

Charges Against Vamsi

Vamsi has been booked under various sections of the BNS and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Police have confirmed that he is being transferred to Vijayawada from the neighboring state for further proceedings.

Fouzia Farhana13 February 2025 - 14:26

