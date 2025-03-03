Zelensky Expresses Gratitude to the US for Support Amid Ongoing War Against Russia

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the United States for its continued support during the ongoing conflict with Russia. In a video message posted on social media platform X, Zelensky acknowledged the significant role that America has played in Ukraine’s defense and independence, stating, “Of course, we understand the importance of America, and we are grateful for all the support we’ve received from the United States.”

Zelensky Responds to Criticism from US Officials

Zelensky’s comments came just two days after a tense encounter at the White House. US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance had criticized Zelensky for not showing sufficient gratitude toward America and for rejecting their proposed terms for a truce in the war. In his video message, Zelensky addressed these concerns, emphasizing the broader international support Ukraine has received, especially from European nations.

Strengthening Unity in Europe for Peace and Security

Zelensky stressed the growing unity within Europe, citing the ongoing support from European leaders and nations. “As a result of these days, we see clear support from Europe. Even more unity, even more willingness to cooperate,” he said. He reiterated Ukraine’s ultimate goal is peace, not an “endless war,” and emphasized the necessity of “real security guarantees” for Ukraine’s future.

“Everyone is united on the main issue, for peace to be real, we need real security guarantees. And this is the position of all of Europe, the entire continent. The United Kingdom, the European Union, Turkey,” Zelensky added.

Acknowledging Global Resilience and Support for Ukraine’s Independence

Reflecting on the resilience of the Ukrainian people, Zelensky highlighted the vital international efforts to preserve Ukraine’s independence. “There has not been a day when we haven’t felt gratitude. It’s gratitude for the preservation of our independence, our resilience in Ukraine is based on what our partners are doing for us, and for their own security,” he remarked.

International Support at London Summit

Zelensky’s video message follows his attendance at a crucial summit in London, where international leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, gathered to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The summit marked a strong show of solidarity from the global community since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The ongoing support from global allies, including the US, Europe, and other key nations, continues to bolster Ukraine’s defense efforts, as the country remains determined to maintain its sovereignty and pursue peace.