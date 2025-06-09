1.5 Lakh Women Trapped: Hyderabad Trafficking Gang Exposed

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police arrested a man named Satyanarayana for his alleged role in an international human trafficking racket operating under the guise of a gold jewellery business. The arrest was made on Saturday, following a complaint filed by a woman from West Godavari district.

Complaint by Victim Triggers Probe

The victim, Lankapally Mary, approached the police after suspecting foul play. She claimed she had met Satyanarayana in August 2023 while seeking a job abroad. He promised her a work visa for Muscat, Oman, and took her passport under the pretext of processing documents. However, Mary later realized that she was being misled and reported the incident to RGIA police.

Jewellery Samples Used to Cover Trafficking

Upon investigation, RGIA Inspector Balaraju stated that Satyanarayana had attempted to courier rolled gold jewellery samples to an agent named Sundaram, based in Muscat. The gold business was a cover for human trafficking, particularly targeting vulnerable women under the pretense of employment opportunities abroad.

“These women were lured with fake job offers, and once in the Gulf, many were forced into slavery or even worse situations,” said Inspector Balaraju.

Illegal Immigration Tactics Uncovered

Authorities uncovered that trafficked women were initially sent with valid work visas, later altered to appear cancelled, and passed off as tourists. With increasing scrutiny on such methods, the traffickers adopted new strategies — sending women on visit visas with false assurances of employment after arrival.

According to the police, the racket may have trafficked as many as 1.5 lakh women over the years.

Seizures and Legal Action

Officials seized gold samples and Satyanarayana’s mobile phone during the arrest. He has since been remanded to judicial custody. The police also emphasized the need for job seekers to verify offers through official channels and obtain POE (Protector of Emigrants) clearance. This certification, available at the Nampally POE office, is essential for legal overseas employment and costs approximately ₹38,000.

Public Advisory Issued

The police urged the public to stay vigilant and avoid engaging with unauthorized travel or job agents. “Please verify any overseas job offer and ensure proper documentation and POE certification before traveling,” Inspector Balaraju advised.