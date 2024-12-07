Asia

12 killed, dozens injured in attacks on Ukrainian cities

Syed Abdul Rafi7 December 2024 - 11:53
Kyiv: At least 12 people were killed and 39 others injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine, authorities reported.

Ten people lost their lives, and 20 others were injured when guided aerial bombs struck the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, igniting a fire at a car service station, said the State Service for Emergencies on Friday.

The blaze, which spread to an area of 250 square metres and damaged six vehicles, was extinguished, Xinhua news agency reported.

In central Ukraine’s city of Kryvyi Rih, a ballistic missile hit a civilian administrative building, killing two people and injuring 19 others, said Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s defense council.

Vilkul said the attack also damaged six apartment buildings, five private houses, and several vehicles.

