13 priests suffer burn injuries in Ujjain’s temple during ‘bhasma aarti’

Bhopal: A fire broke out in the sanctum sanctorum of Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple on Monday, injuring 13 priests, said officials here.

The incident took place during the ‘bhasma aarti’, a daily mroning ritual.

Following the preliminary investigation, the officials confirmed that over a dozen people were injured, however, no casualty has been reported so far.

MP | Ujjain |



13 people reported injured at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple after an alleged fire broke out during Bhasma Aarti today.



It happened when Holi celebrations were underway at sanctum sanctorum (garbhagriha) of the temple.pic.twitter.com/x6Vso39zSc — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) March 25, 2024

The blaze took place in the ‘garba griha’ (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh told the media.

Thirteen priests suffered burn injuries and are being treated in the district hospital, he added.

Meanwhile, a magisterial probe has been ordered, official added.

More details were awaited.