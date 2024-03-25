North India

13 priests suffer burn injuries in Ujjain’s temple during ‘bhasma aarti’

A fire broke out in the sanctum sanctorum of Ujjain's Mahakal Temple on Monday, injuring 13 priests, said officials here.

Mohammed Yousuf
1 minute read
Bhopal: A fire broke out in the sanctum sanctorum of Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple on Monday, injuring 13 priests, said officials here.

The incident took place during the ‘bhasma aarti’, a daily mroning ritual.

Following the preliminary investigation, the officials confirmed that over a dozen people were injured, however, no casualty has been reported so far.

The blaze took place in the ‘garba griha’ (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh told the media.

Thirteen priests suffered burn injuries and are being treated in the district hospital, he added.

Meanwhile, a magisterial probe has been ordered, official added.

More details were awaited.

