Crime

14-year-old girl accuses minor of repeatedly raping her; case registered

The police in Maharashtra's Thane district on Saturday registered a case after a 14-year-old girl accused a juvenile of repeatedly raping her and pressuring her to "marry" him, an official said.

Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
14-year-old girl accuses minor of repeatedly raping her; case registered
14-year-old girl accuses minor of repeatedly raping her; case registered

Thane: The police in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Saturday registered a case after a 14-year-old girl accused a juvenile of repeatedly raping her and pressuring her to “marry” him, an official said.

Related Stories
Man’s shooting bid in Thane bakery fails as pistol jams
15 killed as crane crashes on girder in Maha CM’s home district
Shocker: Infant slips out of man’s arms, washed away in flooded Thane drain
2 Bangladeshi nationals get 10-yr jail in Thane fake currency case
‘Diabolic act’: Thane man chopped, minced and cooked live-in partner’s body pieces, find police

Citing the complaint, the official said that the accused befriended the girl in November 2023 and raped her multiple times saying he wanted to “marry” her and that caste or faith didn’t matter to him.

Later, he allegedly threatened to assault her if she didn’t continue the relationship, the official said. In her complaint, the girl said she stopped interacting with him after he asked her to visit a place of worship.

The official from the Kashigaon police station under the Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police commissionerate said a case has been registered for rape under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf
2 minutes read
Back to top button