Private tutor arrested for raping 9-year-old student

Latehar: A teacher was arrested for allegedly raping his nine-year-old student in Jharkhand’s Latehar district, police said on Wednesday.

The man, who is in his mid-20s, used to give private tuition to the girl at her house in the Mahuatand police station area, they said.

On Monday, he had taken the girl to a nearby forest where he committed the crime. He then took her to his own house, Deputy Superintendent of Police Himanshu Chandra Manjhi said.

As the girl was missing, her family and neighbours started a search, and they found her at the accused’s house around midnight, the officer said.

After the girl told her family what had happened, they got hold of the teacher and on Tuesday handed him over to the police.

Manjhi said a case was registered and the girl was sent for a medical check-up.