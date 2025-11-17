Saudi Tragedy, 18 Members of the Same Hyderabad Family Killed, After Years of Dreaming to Perform Umrah Together

Hyderabad: A devastating bus accident in Saudi Arabia has claimed the lives of 18 members of a single Hyderabad family, leaving the Nallakunta community in deep shock. The victims belonged to the family of 65-year-old retired railway official Naseeruddin, who had embarked on a long-awaited Umrah pilgrimage along with his wife, children, daughters, and grandchildren.

The family left for Saudi Arabia on November 9 after years of planning to perform Umrah together. Naseeruddin, his wife, their son and daughter-in-law, three daughters, and several grandchildren were part of the group. The tragic journey has left only one of his sons alive—who resides in the United States and did not join the pilgrimage. Naseeruddin and his son lived in Nallakunta, while his daughters were settled in Malakpet, Musheerabad, and Moosarambagh.

Relatives shared that the family had been eagerly looking forward to performing Umrah as a group. Many young children were among those killed. “They were all very excited, especially the children,” a relative said. “Just a day before the tragedy, they told us they had completed Umrah in Mecca and were heading to Madinah next.”

The horrific collision occurred late Sunday night when a bus carrying 46 pilgrims from Mecca to Madinah crashed into a diesel tanker about 25 kilometers before reaching the city. The impact caused a massive fire, killing 45 passengers on the spot. Only one pilgrim, Mohammed Shoaib, survived and is currently undergoing treatment at a Saudi hospital.

As news of the tragedy reached Hyderabad, grief-stricken relatives frantically contacted acquaintances in Saudi Arabia and reached out to government helplines for updates. The community in Nallakunta described the late Naseeruddin and his family as gentle, respected, and deeply loved by neighbors. Members of the local mosque committee visited the family’s residence to offer support and condolences.

The tragic loss of 18 members from the same household has left the community reeling, with families awaiting further details and hoping for swift official assistance during this unprecedented crisis.