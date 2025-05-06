21 Supreme Court Judges Share Their Property and Wealth Details Online for Public View

New Delhi: In a major step toward judicial transparency, the Supreme Court of India has released the asset details of 21 out of 33 sitting judges to the public. The decision was taken during a full court meeting held on April 1, where all Supreme Court judges agreed to voluntarily disclose their financial assets.

Details Include Movable, Immovable Assets, Gold, and Investments

The publicly available asset information includes:

Real estate owned by the judges and their spouses

owned by the judges and their spouses Movable properties including vehicles

including vehicles Gold holdings and jewellery

Investment portfolios such as shares, bonds, and bank accounts

such as shares, bonds, and bank accounts Joint family assets, where applicable

These disclosures have been uploaded to the official Supreme Court website, accessible to all citizens.

Supreme Court Collegium Members Also Disclose Assets

In a significant addition, all five members of the Supreme Court collegium have also released their asset details. This move aligns with the court’s goal to boost public confidence and ensure greater accountability in the judiciary, especially regarding appointments made from November 2022 to May 2025.

How to Access Judges’ Asset Information Online

Citizens can easily access this information through the Supreme Court’s official website:

Search “Supreme Court of India” on Google Click the official website link In the top menu, go to “Judges” Click on the subcategory “Assets of Judges” Hit the “View” button next to any judge’s name to see asset details

This initiative marks a first in judicial openness and is expected to enhance transparency in judge appointments and overall functioning of the judiciary.

Controversy Surrounding Delhi HC Judge’s Residence

Amid this transparency push, a separate controversy has emerged involving Delhi High Court Judge Yashwant Verma. A fire accident at his official residence led staff to discover bundles of high-value currency notes. This unexpected incident has drawn significant attention and reportedly triggered a crucial decision by the Centre, although specific details are yet to be disclosed.

Efforts to Increase Judicial Accountability Continue

Alongside asset disclosures, the Supreme Court has also published:

Appointments to the Supreme Court and High Courts

Roles of High Court collegiums

Recommendations from state governments regarding High Court judge appointments

These steps collectively aim to promote judicial integrity and build public trust in one of the country’s most powerful institutions.