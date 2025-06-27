Viral Shock: 30-Year-Old Foetus Found in 73-Year-Old Woman? Social Media Divided

In the age of social media, where a five-inch screen brings the entire world into our hands, distinguishing between fact and fiction has become increasingly difficult. A recent viral post has reignited this dilemma, leaving users questioning the line between medical marvel and misinformation.

Viral X Post Alleges Shocking Medical Discovery

An X (formerly Twitter) account named ‘Non-Asthatic Things’ recently shared CT scan images of a 73-year-old woman, claiming that a 30-year-old foetus was found in her abdomen. The post stated:

“These are CT scan photos of a 73-year-old woman. It was revealed that there was a 30-year-old foetus in her stomach.”

The post went viral, garnering over 23 million views, and sparked widespread discussion online.

Netizens React: Miracle or Medical Mystery?

Many users expressed amazement, calling it a “medical miracle”. One user speculated, “The foetus must have died during childbirth—maybe twins, one born, one remained. The dead foetus was calcified, so the mother survived.”

Some users viewed it as a “wonder of God,” admiring the body’s ability to protect itself through calcification, a known phenomenon where the body encases a foreign object, such as a dead foetus, in calcium.

Skepticism Surrounds Authenticity of the Post

However, not everyone is convinced. Some questioned the authenticity of the CT scans, with comments suggesting that the photos may be manipulated or unrelated to the claim. The post does not provide the woman’s identity, location, or medical source, raising doubts about its credibility.

As of now, no official medical report or confirmation has surfaced to support the claim made in the viral post.

Lithopedion: The Rare Real-Life Phenomenon

While the specific claim remains unverified, the concept isn’t entirely fictional. A real medical condition called Lithopedion, also known as a “stone baby,” occurs when a foetus dies during an ectopic pregnancy and is too large to be reabsorbed by the body. In rare cases, the foetus is calcified and can remain in the body for decades without causing harm.

Documented cases of lithopedion are extremely rare, with fewer than 300 reported globally in the last 400 years.

Social Media: A Double-Edged Sword

This incident once again highlights the power and pitfalls of social media. While platforms enable global awareness, they also allow unchecked information to spread rapidly. Without verified sources, even the most convincing visuals can blur the lines between truth and fiction.

Until medical professionals or institutions confirm the case, the viral claim will remain in the realm of speculation — a striking example of how social media can both inform and mislead.