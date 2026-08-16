Crores-Worth Treasure Found During Drain Cleaning, 49 Gold Bars and Rare Coins Recovered

Brussels: What began as routine drain-cleaning work at a construction site in Belgium turned into an extraordinary discovery after workers reportedly unearthed a large quantity of gold bars and rare coins estimated to be worth around Rs 98 crore.

The unusual discovery was reported from the Dendermonde area near Brussels, where renovation and construction work was underway at a building.

According to the details available, workers entered a drainage channel as part of the cleaning and construction work. During the operation, they initially came across several old coins.

At first, the coins were believed to be ordinary old one-euro coins. However, as the workers continued clearing the area, they discovered more coins and eventually came across a much larger collection of valuable items.

The discovery reportedly included 49 large gold bars, a bucket filled with gold coins and several other rare coins.

Realising the significance of the find, officials at the construction site immediately informed local police. Authorities subsequently seized the valuables and moved them to a highly secure government facility, where strict security measures were put in place.

Local authorities and police have also released photographs of the recovered items as the investigation into the unusual discovery continues.

The total value of the recovered treasure has been estimated at approximately Rs 98 crore, although the final valuation and details about the origin and age of the items are expected to be determined through further examination.

The building associated with the discovery is reportedly linked to CAW East Flanders, a charitable organisation.

Following the news of the discovery, local authorities became concerned that curious individuals or treasure hunters could attempt to enter the site and carry out unauthorised digging in search of additional valuables.

As a precaution, the area has been secured with fencing, while access to the site and any unauthorised excavation have been prohibited. Additional security has also been deployed around the construction area.

Authorities are now expected to investigate how such a large quantity of gold and rare coins ended up beneath the drainage area and determine their origin and historical significance.

The unexpected discovery has turned what was supposed to be an ordinary construction and cleaning operation into a remarkable treasure find, leaving authorities with the task of uncovering the mystery behind the hidden valuables.