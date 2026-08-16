No More Cylinder Booking Hassles? Hyderabad Sees Rising Demand for Piped Gas

Hyderabad: Growing concerns over delays in LPG cylinder bookings and deliveries are pushing more households in Hyderabad towards domestic piped natural gas. Enquiries for new PNG connections have increased sharply, with around 60 to 70 households now seeking information every day, compared with just five to six enquiries earlier.

The sudden rise in interest comes amid concerns over the availability and delivery of domestic LPG cylinders in recent months. Disruptions in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have also added to uncertainty around fuel supplies, prompting some households to look for a more convenient alternative.

Interestingly, a number of households already have access to PNG infrastructure but had continued using LPG cylinders out of habit. Officials said several multi-storey apartment buildings in Hyderabad had piped gas infrastructure installed during construction, but only around half of the residents initially opted to activate their connections.

The situation is now changing.

With consumers increasingly looking to avoid cylinder bookings, waiting periods and delivery-related uncertainty, more residents are activating their existing PNG connections.

Officials said the immediate priority is to achieve 100 per cent household coverage in areas where the domestic PNG network is already available. Efforts are also being made to encourage households that still depend on LPG cylinders to switch to piped gas.

PNG Network Expands Across Hyderabad

The domestic PNG network is simultaneously expanding across several parts of Hyderabad, particularly in West Hyderabad. The network covers areas stretching from Chintal and Jeedimetla through Quthbullapur and Hafeezpet and further into the Cyberabad region.

The growing popularity of PNG is also being noticed in gated communities, where resident welfare associations can centrally monitor and maintain the gas distribution network.

Industry observers say the convenience factor is particularly attractive to residents working in the information technology sector. Instead of repeatedly booking LPG cylinders and waiting for deliveries, households can receive piped gas continuously through an established network.

Officials Address Safety Concerns

Officials have also sought to address concerns about the safety of piped natural gas.

According to them, natural gas supplied through PNG pipelines is lighter than air. In the event of a leak, it tends to disperse into the atmosphere rather than accumulate near the ground.

LPG, on the other hand, is heavier than air and can collect at lower levels when leaked, potentially increasing the risk of fire if safety precautions are not followed.

Officials nevertheless stressed that appropriate safety systems and precautions remain essential for any domestic gas supply.

Cost and Convenience Drive the Shift

Cost is another factor encouraging households to move from LPG to PNG. Officials said several families that have switched to piped gas have reported comparatively lower household gas expenditure.

PNG consumption is measured through a meter, similar to electricity and water usage, and consumers are billed according to their actual consumption. Meter readings and billing are generally carried out once every two months.

As of May 31, 2026, a total of 2,41,432 domestic PNG connections had been provided across the Hyderabad geographical area.

Medchal-Malkajgiri accounted for the largest share with 1,87,198 domestic connections, followed by Rangareddy with 31,355 and Hyderabad district with 22,872.

The wider network also includes 137 commercial connections, 100 industrial connections and 98 CNG stations. The geographical area covers Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Medak and Sangareddy districts.

The expansion of PNG is particularly visible in West Hyderabad, where the combination of growing residential development, gated communities and a large technology-sector workforce is creating stronger demand for continuous household gas supply.

With daily enquiries rising from single digits to around 60–70, Hyderabad is witnessing a clear shift in consumer preference towards piped gas, driven by convenience, continuous supply, easier billing and the desire to avoid the hassles associated with LPG cylinder bookings and deliveries.