Hyderabad: 36 Complaints Filed in HYDRAA Prajavani Over Public Issues, Commissioner Orders Action

Hyderabad: More than 36 complaints were filed on Monday during the HYDRAA Prajavani program to address public grievances. Citizens are now openly raising their voices against encroachments and illegal constructions, making it clear that they will not remain silent even in the face of political or financial influence.

Residents said that problems in residential areas are worsening due to encroachments on parks, road blockages, illegal constructions on drains, and the discharge of sewage into ponds. Several complaints highlighted that due to these encroachments, locals are unable to use public spaces, while blocked roads are causing serious transportation difficulties.

In Patancheru, residents alleged that a temple was being constructed overnight on land reserved for a park in a 39-acre residential layout. They also claimed that when locals questioned the construction, an attempt was made to attack them. Similarly, in the Ghazul Ramaram area of Qutbullahpur, residents complained of encroachments on both sides of the ‘Channa Bandham’ pond and said that water was being deliberately drained, which could lead to groundwater depletion in the summer.

Encroachment complaints were also filed from Rajendra Nagar and Gundapally. Locals further reported that illegal structures are being built on drains and even under high-tension power lines, posing a major safety risk.

HYDRAA Commissioner Mr. A.V. Ranganath conducted a detailed review of the complaints. Using Google and satellite maps, he demonstrated the past and present status of disputed lands and instructed the concerned department officials to take immediate action.

Public representatives and civic groups demanded strict measures to safeguard government land, ponds, and parks from illegal encroachments to ensure that citizens are not deprived of basic amenities.