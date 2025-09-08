Bahadurpura: Presence of Snake in MO Colony Creates Panic Among Residents

Bahadurpura: A snake was reportedly spotted in Maskati Street of MO Colony, causing panic among local residents. Fortunately, the snake did not harm anyone; however, the parents of three small children in the street were extremely worried.

Residents said that the snake appeared suddenly, prompting them to move to a safe place. Snake catchers were called, but it was discovered that the snake was stuck in the handle of a jug while moving around.

Despite their efforts, the catchers were unable to remove the snake due to the small size of the jug handle relative to the snake’s size. Eventually, they broke the jug and safely freed the snake, which was then taken away in a bag.

Locals warned that children should be cautious while playing outside and that any sightings of snakes or other dangerous animals should be immediately reported to the relevant authorities.

Following the incident, the community demanded that preventive measures be taken to avoid similar accidents in the future.