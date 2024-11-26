Telangana

400 Students Protest Against Poor Mid-Day Meals in Karimnagar and Jagtial Schools

In a concerning incident, students from two schools in Telangana protested against the poor quality of mid-day meals served to them.

Safiya Begum26 November 2024 - 14:53
Karimnagar:
In a concerning incident, students from two schools in Telangana protested against the poor quality of mid-day meals served to them. Unable to consume the meals provided, they sought intervention from the district administration.

Karimnagar Protest:
At an old school in Karimnagar, where around 400 students are enrolled, the students complained about the poor quality of rice being served for the past week. They claimed the rice was either undercooked or overcooked, turning mushy and sometimes burnt at the bottom. Despite their grievances, no senior officials visited the school during the 30-minute protest. The students, unable to eat the meals, left them untouched in protest.

Jagtial Protest:
In another incident at Arepalli school in Jagtial, students approached the District Collector through the Prajavani grievance platform. They alleged that the rice served in their mid-day meals contained insects, hair, and lacked taste. They also claimed that when they raised concerns, the cooks dismissed them and threatened to escalate the issue if they continued complaining.

Students expressed their frustration, stating that they had been reporting the issue to officials for the past four months but no action had been taken. The students entered the Prajavani auditorium to personally convey their grievances to the District Collector, hoping for immediate action.

The protests highlight the pressing need for improved monitoring and quality control in mid-day meal programs to ensure students’ health and well-being.

