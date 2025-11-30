Hyderabad

431 Drunken Drivers Caught in Major Cyberabad Weekend Crackdown

In a large-scale weekend enforcement drive, Cyberabad Police apprehended 431 drunken drivers on Saturday night as part of an intensified crackdown on road safety violations.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf30 November 2025 - 21:21
Breakdown of Offenders

According to officials, the arrested individuals included:

  • 325 motorcycle riders
  • 16 three-wheeler drivers
  • 86 four-wheeler drivers
  • 4 heavy vehicle drivers

Among them, 11 offenders recorded extremely high Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels, ranging between 301 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml.
All offenders have been directed to appear before the court.

Chevella Tops the List of Violations

Police reported that:

  • Chevella registered the highest number of cases: 49
  • Shamshabad followed with 44
  • Rajendranagar recorded 43 cases

These regions continue to remain high-risk zones for drunk-driving violations.

Court Actions from Previous Week

During the previous week, courts processed 320 similar cases. Among these:

  • 21 offenders were sentenced to imprisonment
  • 35 individuals were ordered to perform community service along with fines
  • The remaining 264 violators were penalized with fines only

Authorities have reiterated that strict enforcement will continue to ensure safer roads across Cyberabad.

