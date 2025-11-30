431 Drunken Drivers Caught in Major Cyberabad Weekend Crackdown
In a large-scale weekend enforcement drive, Cyberabad Police apprehended 431 drunken drivers on Saturday night as part of an intensified crackdown on road safety violations.
In a large-scale weekend enforcement drive, Cyberabad Police apprehended 431 drunken drivers on Saturday night as part of an intensified crackdown on road safety violations.
Breakdown of Offenders
According to officials, the arrested individuals included:
- 325 motorcycle riders
- 16 three-wheeler drivers
- 86 four-wheeler drivers
- 4 heavy vehicle drivers
Among them, 11 offenders recorded extremely high Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels, ranging between 301 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml.
All offenders have been directed to appear before the court.
Also Read: Tamil Nadu Tragedy, 12 Dead, 40 Injured as Two Government Buses Collide Head-On in Sivaganga
Chevella Tops the List of Violations
Police reported that:
- Chevella registered the highest number of cases: 49
- Shamshabad followed with 44
- Rajendranagar recorded 43 cases
These regions continue to remain high-risk zones for drunk-driving violations.
Court Actions from Previous Week
During the previous week, courts processed 320 similar cases. Among these:
- 21 offenders were sentenced to imprisonment
- 35 individuals were ordered to perform community service along with fines
- The remaining 264 violators were penalized with fines only
Authorities have reiterated that strict enforcement will continue to ensure safer roads across Cyberabad.