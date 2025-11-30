Tamil Nadu Tragedy, 12 Dead, 40 Injured as Two Government Buses Collide Head-On in Sivaganga

A tragic road accident near Kummangudi, close to Kundrakkudi in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga district, claimed at least 12 lives and left more than 40 passengers injured on Sunday evening. The head-on collision involved two Tamil Nadu government buses travelling in opposite directions.

The impact of the crash was so intense that several passengers died on the spot, while many were trapped inside the mangled bus bodies.

Locals Rush to Help as Rescue Efforts Continue

Local residents immediately rushed to the accident site and assisted police in pulling out the injured. Rescue operations continued late into the night as firefighters and emergency teams worked to free those stuck inside the wreckage.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos — shattered glass across the highway, passengers crying for help, and locals forcibly breaking open doors to rescue trapped victims.

Police Probe Possible Causes

Police have begun an investigation to determine what led to the collision. Preliminary checks suggest the crash may have been caused by:

Over-speeding

Poor visibility

Driver fatigue

The narrowness of the road stretch

Traffic movement on the route remained disrupted for nearly an hour before police cleared the road.

Multiple Injuries, Several in Critical Condition

The injured were rushed to hospitals in Sivaganga and Karaikudi, where emergency medical teams are treating cases ranging from fractures to serious head injuries and trauma. Authorities confirmed that several passengers remain in critical condition.

Another Reminder of Tamil Nadu’s Accident Crisis

Sunday’s collision has revived concerns over Tamil Nadu’s alarming rate of fatal road accidents. Earlier this week, six people, including five women, died in a head-on crash involving two private buses in Tenkasi district.

Tamil Nadu recorded over 67,000 accidents in 2023, the highest among all Indian states. Although there has been a slight decline in 2025 due to stricter enforcement, major crashes involving buses, trucks and two-wheelers remain disturbingly frequent.

Districts such as Trichy, Salem, and Villupuram have reported a surge in fatal crashes in recent months. In one urban region, accident-related deaths between June and July 2025 spiked significantly, raising fresh concerns about speeding and poor compliance with road-safety norms.

Just last month, a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Tamil Nadu crashed into a safety railing in Kerala, highlighting recurring issues of long-distance driver fatigue.

Calls Grow for Stricter Oversight

The Sivaganga tragedy has sparked renewed demand for:

Better monitoring of government buses

Mandatory driver fitness and fatigue checks

Improved engineering of accident-prone roads

Stronger action against speeding and negligent driving

Police have launched a formal investigation, and district authorities are expected to submit a detailed report soon.

Officials are in the process of identifying the victims and determining the exact cause of the horrific collision. More details are expected as the investigation progresses.