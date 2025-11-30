Has Humanity Died? Security Guard Faints During JP Nadda’s Speech, Yet Minister Continues Unbothered: Video

A surprising and troubling incident took place in Vadodara, Gujarat, where BJP National President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda was delivering the closing moments of his speech.

During the address, a security guard standing near the stage suddenly collapsed and fell unconscious, creating panic among those positioned close to the frontline.

What shocked many spectators—and later, viewers online—was that Nadda continued his speech without even a momentary pause, and the leaders standing on the stage with him appeared completely disconnected from the incident unfolding right at their feet.

Guard Belonged to Minister’s Security Team

The guard who fainted was reportedly part of the security team of Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing, Ravindra Singh Bhatu, who was also present on the stage.

However, none of the senior leaders, including Bhatu, stepped forward to check on the fallen guard or interrupt the ongoing speech.

Instead, it was cameramen and on-ground security personnel who immediately rushed to assist the unconscious guard and carried him away for medical attention.

Initial reports suggest that the guard fainted due to fatigue or physical strain after standing for long hours. Officials later confirmed that his condition is now stable.

Only One Leader Tried to Help

In a surprising contrast, the only person from the leadership side who reacted to the incident was Sheetal Mistry, Chairman of the Standing Committee of Vadodara Municipal Corporation.

He was not on the stage but seated in the front row and rushed forward to help the fallen guard—while all senior leaders on the stage continued listening to the speech.

This visual disparity led to widespread criticism of the political leadership present at the event.

A guard collapsed in Gujarat during JP Nadda’s speech



No one from the stage even got to check up on him and Nadda continued to speak.



These small things tell you a lot about the character of politicians.

pic.twitter.com/Y9KKBw8uzc — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) November 30, 2025

Public Criticism Floods Social Media

Videos of the incident quickly went viral, with social media users raising serious questions about the insensitivity displayed by the leaders.

Common reactions included:

“How can a human being collapse in front of you and the speech continues as if nothing happened?”

“Is political protocol more important than humanity?”

“A person falls unconscious and not a single leader on stage moves—this is shocking.”

Several users described the behavior as “cold-hearted”, “indifferent”, and “deeply disappointing.”

Incident Occurred During ‘Sardar @150 Rashtriya Ekta Yatra’

The event was part of the ‘Sardar @150 Rashtriya Ekta Yatra’, which entered Vadodara in connection with the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Residential colonies, organizations, and religious bodies across the city welcomed the yatra with great enthusiasm—though, as critics remarked, human compassion seemed to be missing during this unfortunate incident.