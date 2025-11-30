MS Degree College Cheating Incident, Osmania University Clarifies What Exactly Happened

Osmania University has issued a clear clarification regarding a viral video that falsely claimed mass copying at MS Degree College, Malakpet during university examinations. The University stated that the widely circulated video has no connection whatsoever to the examination process currently underway.

The clarification followed misleading social media posts suggesting malpractice at the college, prompting the University to seek a detailed explanation.

Incident Was Accidental Fall of Old Records

According to officials, the video in question shows old records falling from an upper-floor storeroom of the college building. Individuals who were standing outside the campus recorded the moment and circulated it online with false claims of mass copying.

The management explained that the storeroom faces the roadside, and the accidental fall of bundled records was misinterpreted as students throwing notes out of the window.

Also Read: Electricity Bills to Increase in Telangana as DISCOMs Push for Karnataka-Style Tariff Hike

Academic Audit Confirms Incident Not Linked to Exams

On the instructions of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram, the Director of the Academic Audit Cell, Prof. Kishan, examined the matter and confirmed that:

The exam held on 28 November —B.A. Economics III Semester—was attended by students from Telangana Social Welfare Residential Women’s Degree College, Chaitanyapuri, Saroor Nagar ,

—B.A. Economics III Semester—was attended by students from , The examination took place on a different floor ,

, The viral video had no relation to the examination hall or exam process.

University officials reiterated that all examination arrangements were carried out strictly and transparently.

Police Inspection Also Finds No Malpractice

Following the circulation of the misleading video, a local police inspector visited the college campus, inspected the storeroom, interacted with college authorities, and reviewed the examination setup.

After a thorough check, the police confirmed:

No mass copying took place

No exam material was involved

The incident was purely accidental

The examination center was found to be functioning as per university norms.

Osmania University Reaffirms Commitment to Integrity

Reiterating Osmania University’s stance on maintaining strict academic standards, Prof. Kishan stated that the University is committed to ensuring the integrity of all examinations and will take strong action against any institution found negligent or involved in malpractice.

MS Education Academy Appreciates University Clarification

Supporting the University’s official statement, Dr. Mouzzam Hussain, Managing Director of MS Education Academy, welcomed the clarification:

“Osmania University has scotched the rumours of mass copying and confirmed that no such incident took place at MS Degree College, Malakpet.”

He added that the video was misleading, as it wrongly portrayed an accidental fall of old documents as an exam-related incident.