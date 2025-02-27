5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Assam’s Morigaon, Tremors Felt in Guwahati

Guwahati: A moderate-intensity earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale jolted Assam’s Morigaon district in the early hours of Thursday, causing tremors in Guwahati and other parts of the state.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed the seismic activity and shared key details about the quake’s location and depth.

According to the NCS, the earthquake struck at approximately 2:25 a.m. IST at a depth of 16 kilometers. The epicenter was pinpointed at latitude 26.28°N and longitude 92.24°E in Morigaon, Assam.

Tremors in Guwahati and Neighboring Areas

Residents of Guwahati and other regions reported experiencing strong tremors, with many awakened by the sudden shaking. Though there were no immediate reports of major damage or casualties, the tremors caused a brief panic among locals.

Experts suggest that a magnitude 5.0 earthquake is classified as moderate, meaning it can result in noticeable shaking of indoor items, slight structural damage, and rattling noises.

Seismic Vulnerability of Assam

Assam is located in Seismic Zone V, the highest earthquake-prone zone in India. This makes it highly susceptible to frequent seismic activities, ranging from mild tremors to devastating earthquakes. The region has experienced several significant earthquakes in the past, including:

1950 Assam-Tibet Earthquake (Magnitude 8.6 )

(Magnitude ) 1897 Shillong Earthquake (Magnitude 8.1)

Both of these earthquakes are among the strongest recorded in global seismic history, causing massive destruction and altering landscapes permanently.

Recent Seismic Activities in the Region

This earthquake follows another recent 5.1 magnitude earthquake that struck the Bay of Bengal on February 25, 2025. The tremors from that quake were felt in Kolkata and parts of West Bengal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Bay of Bengal earthquake was recorded at 6:10 a.m. IST at a depth of 91 kilometers, with its epicenter near Puri, Odisha (Latitude 19.52°N, Longitude 88.55°E).

Though the earthquake caused momentary panic among residents of Kolkata, there were no reports of severe damage or casualties.

Why Assam and Northeast India Experience Frequent Earthquakes?

The northeastern region of India, including Assam, lies near the collision zone of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The continuous movement of these plates leads to frequent seismic activities. Scientists have classified this region as one of the most tectonically active zones in the world.

Precautionary Measures for Earthquakes

Given Assam’s high seismic risk, residents must stay prepared and follow safety measures such as: