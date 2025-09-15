5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Assam, Tremors Felt in West Bengal and Bhutan

Assam was shaken by an earthquake on Sunday, measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale. The epicentre was located 16 km from Udalgiri district at a shallow depth of 5 km, officials said. Tremors from the quake were also felt in parts of West Bengal and Bhutan.

The earthquake caused panic among residents, with many rushing out of their homes. Disaster management teams are actively monitoring the situation, ensuring public safety. A senior official confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far and precautionary measures are in place.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform citizens that the situation is under constant review. He clarified that despite the earthquake, no casualties have been reported.

Union Minister and former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also tweeted urging people to stay vigilant and prayed for their safety. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently visiting Assam, according to official sources.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and have advised residents to remain cautious in the aftermath of the tremors.