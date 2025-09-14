“All Eyes on Supreme Court: Verdict on Wakf (Amendment) Act 2025 Expected on September 15”

Mumbai: The Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict on September 15 regarding the Wakf (Amendment) Act 2025, a matter that has attracted nationwide attention. The court recently heard petitions filed by prominent figures, including social activist Mohammed Jameel Merchant, and the petitioners are optimistic that the judgment will be in their favor.

The central government’s approval of the new act has drawn sharp criticism across the country, prompting several individuals to challenge it in the Supreme Court. Out of these, the court accepted only five petitions for hearing, which include petitions by Maulana Arshad Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind; Mohammed Fazl Rahim, General Secretary of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board; Sheikh Noorul Hasan, MLA from Manipur; Asaduddin Owaisi, President of AIMIM and MP from Hyderabad; and Mohammed Jameel Merchant.

Mohammed Jameel Merchant, a Mumbai resident, is the first non-political petitioner from Maharashtra to challenge this act. Known for his work in public welfare and as the caretaker of two mosques, Merchant expressed his honor after the hearing, stating that he felt privileged to represent Indian Muslims alongside such prominent figures.

The Wakf (Amendment) Act 2025, replacing the older Wakf Act of 1995, is also referred to as “UMEED” (Unified Management Empowerment Efficiency and Development Act 2025). The new legislation introduces representation of non-Muslims on Wakf boards. Additionally, boards will no longer have the authority to investigate or decide on properties declared as Wakf; these powers will now rest with the central government.

Petitioners have requested the Supreme Court to declare certain provisions of the act unconstitutional or to issue directives that are appropriate and suitable under current circumstances. Merchant has previously filed petitions against Maharashtra ministers and other figures on issues of religious and social importance.

With the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for September 15, the eyes of the nation remain fixed on the court, and the verdict is expected to create significant legal and social reverberations across India.