Solar Eclipse on September 21: Where Will It Be Visible, and Why Is It Special?

Skywatchers, mark your calendars! On September 21, 2025, the world will witness the last eclipse of the year – a partial solar eclipse. But the big question remains: Will it be visible in India?

According to astronomers, the eclipse will only be visible across parts of the Southern Hemisphere. Countries such as New Zealand, Eastern Australia, Pacific islands, and Antarctica will experience the spectacle, while India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Afghanistan will miss out entirely.

In New Zealand’s Dunedin city, experts predict that nearly 72% of the Sun’s surface will be covered by the Moon’s shadow. The eclipse will reach its maximum phase at 7:43 PM Universal Time.

What makes this eclipse unique is its timing. It will occur just a day before the September 22 Equinox – the moment when day and night become nearly equal across the globe. This rare coincidence has led astronomers to call it the “Equinox Eclipse.” The event also symbolizes the onset of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere and spring in the Southern Hemisphere.

Meanwhile, NASA has announced a live broadcast of the solar eclipse, ensuring that people across the globe can watch the rare event even if it is not visible in their region.

⚠️ Experts’ Warning:

Scientists strongly advise against watching the solar eclipse with the naked eye, as it can cause serious damage to vision. Instead, they recommend using special solar glasses or certified viewing instruments for safe observation.