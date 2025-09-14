“London Erupts: Over 100,000 March in Massive Anti-Immigrant Protest — Clashes Leave Dozens Injured”

London: The UK capital witnessed one of its largest anti-immigrant demonstrations in recent times, as more than 100,000 people flooded the streets under the banner “Unite the Kingdom.” The rally, led by controversial far-right activist Tommy Robinson, shook the city with fiery slogans against immigration and Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Protesters carried placards demanding that immigrants be expelled from Britain, chanting slogans in open defiance of government policies. According to Metropolitan Police estimates, the crowd size ranged between 110,000 and 150,000 people, making it one of the biggest protests in recent UK history.

Meanwhile, a counter-protest was organized by the group Stand Up to Racism, drawing nearly 5,000 participants. Police deployed in massive numbers to prevent violent clashes between the two groups. Despite efforts, tensions flared.

THERE ARE MILLIONS OUT FOR THE UNITE THE KINGDOM FREE SPEECH FESTIVAL TODAY!!!!



Any mainstream media who prints anything otherwise are LYING.



So feel free to call them out on their bullshit and send this video their way.#UniteTheKingdom #UTK #FreeSpeechLondon pic.twitter.com/5FRB7RxVlH — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) September 13, 2025

Authorities confirmed that 26 police officers were injured during attempts to disperse the demonstrators, with four of them reported to be in serious condition. Around 25 protesters were arrested for disorderly conduct and violence.

The march and the counter-protest highlight the deepening divide in British society over immigration and multiculturalism. While Robinson’s rally showcased the growing strength of far-right mobilization, the counter-protest underlined continued resistance to racism and xenophobia.

The unprecedented turnout and ensuing clashes have sparked nationwide debate: Is Britain heading towards an escalating conflict over immigration?