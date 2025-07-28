During Flight, Passenger Sparks Chaos by Threatening to Have Bomb on Board (Video Goes Viral)

London: Panic erupted on an EasyJet flight from London to Glasgow, Scotland, when a 41-year-old passenger began shouting mid-flight that he had placed a bomb on the plane.

The man also chanted slogans such as “Death to America” and “Death to Trump” while repeatedly yelling “Allahu Akbar” at the top of his voice.

His sudden and erratic behavior caused chaos among the passengers. However, fellow travelers quickly overpowered him, pinned him to the floor, and urged him to stay quiet.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

As soon as the aircraft landed at Glasgow Airport, police swiftly intervened and took the suspect into custody. Authorities confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and that they are looking into whether the individual has any links to terrorist organizations.

Also Read: Pahalgam Attack Perpetrators Were Indians, Not Pakistanis – Chidambaram’s Statement Sparks Uproar

Counter-terrorism agencies are also probing the incident. Notably, the episode occurred while former U.S. President Donald Trump is currently on a visit to Scotland, where he is reportedly holding trade talks with European Union President Ursula von der Leyen.

Can you imagine being on a flight and hearing this?



Thank goodness he did not have a bomb.



Radical extremists are everywhere.



Passengers heroically took the man down.



The pilot made an emergency landing and the 41 YO man was taken into custody. #unitedkingdom #terrorism pic.twitter.com/qoBZhEvaYa — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) July 27, 2025

EasyJet issued a statement following the incident, affirming: “The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority, and we take any threats seriously.”