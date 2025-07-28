United Kingdom

During Flight, Passenger Sparks Chaos by Threatening to Have Bomb on Board (Video Goes Viral)

As soon as the aircraft landed at Glasgow Airport, police swiftly intervened and took the suspect into custody. Authorities confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and that they are looking into whether the individual has any links to terrorist organizations.

Photo of Fouzia Farhana Fouzia Farhana28 July 2025 - 14:05
London: Panic erupted on an EasyJet flight from London to Glasgow, Scotland, when a 41-year-old passenger began shouting mid-flight that he had placed a bomb on the plane.

The man also chanted slogans such as “Death to America” and “Death to Trump” while repeatedly yelling “Allahu Akbar” at the top of his voice.

His sudden and erratic behavior caused chaos among the passengers. However, fellow travelers quickly overpowered him, pinned him to the floor, and urged him to stay quiet.

Counter-terrorism agencies are also probing the incident. Notably, the episode occurred while former U.S. President Donald Trump is currently on a visit to Scotland, where he is reportedly holding trade talks with European Union President Ursula von der Leyen.

EasyJet issued a statement following the incident, affirming: “The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority, and we take any threats seriously.”

Photo of Fouzia Farhana

Fouzia Farhana

Fouzia Farhana, with a decade of editorial expertise, specializes in science, education, and health journalism. As an editor at Munsif News 24x7, she drives the English website’s afternoon-to-evening news cycle, delivering insightful, reader-friendly content. Known for award-winning public health campaigns and advocating equitable education, her work sparks informed conversations on critical issues.
